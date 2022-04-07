By Trend

Specialists of the SOCIES Expert Center with the assistance of Yerevan State University and financial support from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation conducted a survey among citizens of Armenia regarding relations with Russia, the EU, and the US, Trend reports.

According to the survey results, 69.7 percent of the respondents said that Armenia needs to limit relations with Russia and expand them with the EU and the US.

Some 34.1 percent of the respondents said that Armenia must join NATO to ensure its security.

At the same time, only 29.1 percent of the respondents called the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Armenia’s security guarantor, and 26 percent said that neither NATO nor CSTO can be such a guarantor.

Some 10.7 percent of the respondents said that they are unaware of the above structures.

Besides, 46.1 percent of the respondents said that Armenia's membership in the EU is the most promising for the country.

Some 28.7 percent of the respondents expressed support for Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, 12.5 percent didn’t support any economic union, and 12.6 percent were unaware of these structures.

