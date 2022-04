By Trend

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it will offer Tesla boss and entrepreneur Elon Musk a seat on its board of directors, a position he plans to use to bring about significant improvements at the social media site, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The move came after Musk disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that he had amassed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him its largest shareholder.

Beyond the promise of big change, Tesla Inc's CEO, who often chooses unconventional paths, has provided little detail.

---

