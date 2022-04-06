6 April 2022 10:18 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Uzbekistan took 87th place in the world passport index as of April 5, 2022, Trend reports, citing the quarterly report from Henley & Partners citizenship planning firm.
According to the company, the citizens of Uzbekistan can visit 57 countries without having to apply for a visa.
Last year, the country was positioned 91st in the ranking of world passports.
London-based Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship by investment.
