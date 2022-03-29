By Trend

Enagás Internacional and OMERS Infrastructure will jointly sell their respective shareholdings in Chile’s GNL Quintero S.A., which together represent an 80 percent ownership, to the consortium formed by EIG and Fluxys, Trend reports with reference to Enagas.

This deal is part of the asset rotation process announced by Enagás in its Strategic Plan.

Enagás has agreed to sell its 45.4 percent shareholding in GNL Quintero S.A. for USD 661 million, approximately 601 million euros at the current exchange rate. This operation is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities and other conditions specific to this type of deal.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

GNL Quintero is a Chilean company that owns a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reception, unloading, storage and regasification terminal in the Valparaíso Region of Chile, that plays a critical role in securing a reliable supply of natural gas for the country´s central region, where most of the population lives.

