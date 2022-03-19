By Trend

LG Electronics Co., specializing in the production of electronics and household appliances, suspends all deliveries to the Russian Federation, stated on the company's website, Trend reports citing TASS.

"LG Electronics suspends all deliveries to Russia and will continue to closely monitor the situation. We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of all people, and LG remains committed to supporting humanitarian relief efforts," the statement said.



