By News Center

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Turkey's state-owned oil and gas company, has expanded its oil exploration license area in two provinces, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The relevant announcement was made by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry's General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs, according to the report.

The relevant decision added 9,198 hectares to TPAO's 23,921-hectare oil exploration license within the borders of Diyarbakir and Mardin.

Arar Petroleum and Gas Search Production Marketing Inc., on the other hand, has waived its 11 applications for an oil exploration license.

Turkish Petroleum operates seismic exploration and drilling vessels both on land and at sea. The drillship's drilling activities have already yielded positive results for the company.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) was established in 1954 to conduct hydrocarbon exploration, drilling, production, refining, and marketing in Turkey.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz