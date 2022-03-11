By Trend

US will allocate $50 billion for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through the UN World Food Program, US Vice President Kamala Harris said, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Today we are also announcing... that we will provide another $50 billion - through the United Nations World Food Program for humanitarian assistance," Harris said at a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Vice President stressed that the United States "supports the people of Ukraine".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz