Georgia does not expect lack of wheat supply, as well as flour import delays, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia said, Trend reports via the Minisry.

The minister met with the several representatives of wheat and flour importing companies and assessed the situation on the market.

The diversification of the market is a very important issue and Georgia’s wheat importing companies are constantly working towards it, the Minister said.

According to Levan Silagava, the Chairman of the Wheat and Flour Association, there is no problem with wheat stocks at this stage. However, given the current situation between Russia and Ukraine, if necessary, the import from the alternative markets will be launched, he added.

Earlier, Silagava said that Georgia considers importing wheat from the EU countries, such as Romania and Hungary, and also Kazakhstan.

“We still have two options of importing wheat from Russia, which is through the Larsi border checkpoint, and Gardabani railway entrance. Now we are considering alternative ways. Compared to global prices, Georgia’s imports of wheat from Russia are $25-30 cheaper,” Silagava noted.

