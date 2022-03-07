By Trend

Commerce Secretaries of India and Bangladesh have agreed on a number of measures to increase trade by the Railways, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

They also discussed the issue of joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, improving “border haats” and harmonising standards, said a news release.

The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Bangladesh team Senior Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

