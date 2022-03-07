By Trend

About 5,200 people took part in unauthorized actions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions of Russia, as a result, more than 3,500 people were detained, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk told TASS, Trend reports.

"The units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have ensured law and order in places where unauthorized public events are held in a number of constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In the city of Moscow, about 2,500 people took part in an unauthorized action, 1,700 were detained. In the city of St. Petersburg, the number of participants was approximately 1,500 people, 750 of them were detained. In other regions, a total of 1,200 people took part in unauthorized events, 1,061 were detained," Volk said.

According to her, the detainees were taken to the territorial police departments for investigation, the issue of bringing them to justice is being decided.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz