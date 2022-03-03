By Burak Dogan

Turkey’s Defence Industries Presidency has begun testing domestic TCG Anadolu warship, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The multi-purpose amphibious assault ship - TCG Anadolu - underwent sea trials at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, the report added.

"The TCG Anadolu, which we built, was exposed to the anchor area from the dock and returned to us after the successful test," Sedef Shipyard said in a statement.

After TCG Anadolu is accepted into the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory, it is expected that many domestic systems will be used.

A naval platform version of the ATAK-2 project is being developed in addition to airpower. Furthermore, 10 AH-1W attack helicopters transferred from the Land Forces to the Navy are expected to remain on board until the project is completed.

National aircraft such as unmanned combat aerial vehicles and the Hurjet are also being considered for service on the ship. TCG Anadolu will be Turkey's first and largest aircraft carrier once these studies are completed. The 232-meter-long, 32-meter-wide ship is expected to be added to the fleet by the end of 2022.

When the CG Anadolu enters the inventory, it will take over the title of "Flagship of the Turkish Navy" from the TCG Kemalreis Frigate. The ship was designed by Sedef Shipyard and is based on the Spanish Juan Carlos class. In the ship's construction, Sedef Shipyard collaborates with the Spanish Navantia Shipyard.

