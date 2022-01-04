By Trend

Uzbekistan has confirmed 89 new COVID-19 cases on Jan.3, with 95 patients recovering from the disease, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 31 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 3 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 9 people in the Andijan region, 7 people in Bukhara region, 3 people in the Jizzakh region, 1 person in Namangan region, 18 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Fergana region and 12 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 199,271 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 196,539 of them have recovered. The recovery rate stood at 98 percent.

