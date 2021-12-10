By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s truck traffic grew by 17 percent in the past four months of 2021, Yen Shafak has reported.

Turkey’s largest gateway to the Middle East - the Habur border checkpoint, which has a total 2,200 entry-exit capacity per day, with 4,327 trucks passage set a new record on December 3, the report added.

On the other hand, the number of departed trucks peaked on October 4, reaching 2,107 trucks per day. Serving twice its capacity, Habur is one of the main customs point in the $17-billion Turkey-Iraq trade.

The Kapikule border checkpoint, which is described as a trade bridge to Europe, raised its daily capacity to 1,238 trucks in September. In December the border gate exceeded its business volume (1,250 tucks per day) 11.4 percent and reached 1,376 trucks per day.

Mobility in Kapıkule was ensured with an average of 1,175 trucks per day in September, 1,197 trucks in October, 1,226 trucks in November and 1,321 trucks in December.

Furthermore, the Sarp border checkpoint, one of Turkey's most important border gates to the Caucasus in Artvin, also served three times its capacity with 721 trucks passing daily. This was the record number of trucks passing through the Sarp border checkpoint, which has a capacity of 250 trucks per day.

The highest number of trucks (704) crossed on December 3, 2020. The Sarp border checkpoint is an important transit point for trade in the Caucasus as well as Central Asia.

While Hamzabeyli with a capacity of 330 trucks served above its capacity with 791 truck exits per day on December 5, Ipsala with 296 truck exits on December 7 and Gurbulak with 620 truck exits on December 1 pushed the boundaries.

Turkey exports 120,000 trucks of items every month to various regions of the world. This figure exceeds 1.5 million trucks on an annual basis.

The increase in the freight prices due to the pandemic is considered one of the main reasons that led to the growth in highway transport. On the other hand, the growth in orders by European countries, which diversify their supply market and see Turkey as their production base, also increases truck mobility.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz