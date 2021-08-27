By Trend

Italian wine exports recovered enough to surpass pre-pandemic levels during the first half of this year, according to a preliminary report released by the consultancy Nomisma, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wine exports in the first six months of this year checked in at 6.8 percent above levels from 2019, said the report.

Compared to the same period a year ago -- when exports fell slightly compared to 2019 levels due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic -- the increase this year was greater, with exports growing by 7.1 percent in the first six months.

Exports to China led the way compared to last year, growing by 36.8 percent, Nomisma said. Exports to Russia, which rose by 29.4 percent, also saw strong gains, followed by exports to Germany which increased by 9.3 percent.

The major export markets that did not keep pace with the overall trend included the United States, where exports rose by a modest 1 percent, Canada, where they increased by just 2.5 percent, and Britain, where Italian wine exports fell by 0.4 percent compared to last year.

Nomisma said the year-on-year increase registered this year was the "most marked increase trend recorded in recent years," and that it helped to make up for decreases in 2020.

The data comes from the Vinitaly-Nomisma Wine Monitor Observatory, which will release its full report during the Vinitaly wine fair in October.

"The wine sector has finally emerged from its unprecedented crisis" due to the pandemic, said Giovanni Mantovani, general manager of Veronafiere. Veronafiere is the parent organization for the Vinitaly wine fair.

