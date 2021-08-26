By Vafa Ismayilova

The military seamen, who joined the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games - 2021 in Iran's Enzeli city, have performed the contest's first episode, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on August 26.

The first episode "water inflow control on a coastal training complex" is part of the "struggle for survivability of the ship and the rescue training" stage.

First, the sequence of the episode was determined. In this episode, the crews demonstrated their skills and abilities to ensure the safety of the ship, as well as the rescue of the ship.

Under the decision of the International Board of Referees on the performance of the contest's first episode, the teams of Iran and Kazakhstan took first place with 38 points, the Azerbaijani team with 32 points took second place and the Russian team with 28 points took the third place.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the Sea Cup competition in Iran, the Tank Biathlon and Army of Culture competitions in Russia, and the Masters of Artillery competition in Kazakhstan within the International Army Games – 2021.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.