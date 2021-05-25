By Trend

Readiness of the TRACECA member countries to apply competitive (preferential) tariffs for the transportation of goods plays an important role in facilitating container shipments, Head of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beybut Atamkulov said, Trend reports referring to the ministry on May 25.

Atamkulov discussed the implementation status of the current initiatives and several documents on the development of the TRACECA international transport corridor with the Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA Asset Asavbayev.

"At the moment, the permanent secretariat is actively working on a number of initiatives, including institutional measures and practical steps to simplify the transport process and border crossing procedures," Asavbayev said.

The work on providing timely and reliable information about the situation and services in countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic was also noted. For this, a special sub-domain of the TRACECA website (info.traceca-org.org), has been launched.

Through the website, carriers can find information about the current situation in the countries participating in the corridor, about the places where PCR tests are passed, as well as about the conditions of transportation.

Besides, the minister proposed to scale the experience of using the Ashyq application in the TRACECA region, which was successfully implemented as a pilot project in Kazakhstan and ensures compliance with quarantine measures by registering patients based on PCR tests, and also increases the reliability of test results at border crossings.

Among the initiatives being developed by the TRACECA member countries, Asavbayev noted the work carried out to develop container transportation.

Atamkulov stressed that Kazakhstan provides a competitive tariff on its territory in order to facilitate container traffic along the routes of the TRACECA corridor.

According to him, in this context, the readiness of other TRACECA countries to provide preferential tariffs on their territory plays an important role.

---

