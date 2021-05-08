By Vafa Ismayilova

As of January 1, 2021, the number of Armenia's permanent residents amounted to 2,963,300 according to the current registration data based on the 2011 population census, the Armenian media reported.

The local media said that this is evidenced by the data of the Armenian National Statistical Committee.

As of January 1, 2021, Armenia's population decreased by 3,800 people compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of the country's urban population made up 1.8 million as of January 1, 2020, and the number of Yerevan residents made up 1.09 million. In rural areas, the population is 1.06 million people.

In early February, Armenian opposition MP Naira Zograbyan predicted a record number of emigration from Armenia to Russia which will lead to a demographic crisis.

Zograbyan explained reasons for the case “firstly, with the war. Secondly, the Armenians no longer feel safe in their country. Thirdly, and most importantly, the economic situation in Armenia is too difficult".

The MP stressed that judging by the general atmosphere, there will simply be a demographic crisis in Armenia.

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

