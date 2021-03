By Trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) still has not received the complete documentation package on the Sputnik V vaccine for the pre-qualification procedure, WHO representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Unfortunately, we still wait for the full documentation package for pre-qualification," she said, adding that there is no political factor in the pre-qualification procedure.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz