The UK will host the June 11-13 G7 Summit in the resort town of Carbis Bay at the Cornwall Peninsula, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Office said in a message published Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The meeting of the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, Japan and the EU will also be joined by the leaders of Australia, India and South Korea. The participants will discuss common issues, such as coronavirus pandemic, climate change, free access of the population to freed trade, benefits of technological and scientific progress.

"The Prime Minister’s ambition is to use the G7 to intensify cooperation between the world’s democratic and technologically advanced nations. To that end, he has invited leaders from Australia, India and South Korea to attend as guest countries to deepen the expertise and experience around the table. Between them the 10 leaders represent over 60% of the people living in democracies around the world," the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This meeting will become the first in almost two years following the previous summit in France’s Biarritz on August 24-26, 2019. Last year, the G7 did not convene due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities expect the summit to bring Cornwall a profit of $68 million due to tourist influx in the future.

