By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message in Russian language described assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as violation of international law, saying Iran has so far been at the forefront of fighting terrorism, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Cowardly terror by another of Iran's eminent scientists and Deputy Defense Minister by terrorist criminals is a flagrant violation of international law, disregard for human and moral principles, followed by a clear international responsibility, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

Iran has so far been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in order to establish peace and stability in the region and the world, he added.

We call on the international community to condemn state terrorism and build a consensus in the face of tensions and adventurism in the region, he noted.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz