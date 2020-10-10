By Trend

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says the issue of resumption of the educational process in kindergartens will be discussed again at the meeting of the Coordination Council on coronavirus on Monday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Amid increasing coronavirus cases, the epidemiological situation in Georgia is under control. I think this issue will be discussed again at the Coordination Council on Monday and a relevant decision will be made,” said Gamkrelidze.

