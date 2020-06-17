By Trend

Georgia has reported no new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgia media.

The country has had 879 cases of the coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 724 of the 879 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.

"We are keeping the situation under full control for now. However, everything is dependent on us. If we stick to the recommendations and act as we acted in previous months, there will be no sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Moreover, Georgia may avoid a second wave of the virus, which is forecasted in the autumn,” Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

As of today, 141 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

---

