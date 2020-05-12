By Trend

Belarus reported 933 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 23,906, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Health Ministry said that of all the confirmed cases, 6,531 people have recovered so far, while 135 people with chronic diseases have died.

As of Monday, over 274,000 tests for the novel coronavirus infection have been conducted across the country, including 10,517 tests performed from Sunday to Monday, the ministry said.

