World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that a total of 7.4 billion euros (8.07 billion U.S. dollars) has been pledged for enhancing the research and development for COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Today, leaders from 40 countries all over the world came together to support the ACT Accelerator through the COVID-19 Global Response International Pledging Event, hosted by the European Commission," the WHO chief said.

Ten days ago, the WHO and the European Commission co-hosted the launch of the ACT Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and Monday's pledging event is a follow-up to this effort.

"This was a powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity," Tedros said at a virtual press conference from Geneva on Monday.

He stressed that the potential for continued waves of infection of COVID-19 across the globe demands that every single person on the planet be protected from this disease.

"WHO remains committed to working with all countries and partners to accelerate the development and production of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, and to ensure their equitable distribution," he said.

