A total of 1,210,956 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and 67,594 coronavirus-related death were registered worldwide as of 11 a.m. Geneva time on April 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of confirmed cases grew by 77,200 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,810. Monday’s figures are slightly lower than those reported on Sunday when the number of new cases exceeded 82,000 and the number of deaths was more than 5,000.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 655,339 and 49,479 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 33,932 and the number of deaths - by 3,063.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 352,592 and the number of deaths stands at 9,680.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 112,522 cases and 3,861 fatalities as of April 6.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (307,318), Spain (130,759), Italy (128,948), Germany (95,391), and China (83,005).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

