By Trend

As many as 123 people have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, more than 2,901 people were infected with the virus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,467 persons is critical.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 38,300 people have been infected, 2,640 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 12,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of the disease. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz