By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov participated in the meeting in C5+1 format attended by foreign ministries of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also participated in the meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with the US State Secretary, the ministry said. The parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional topics of mutual interest.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the field of border management, trade, energy and transport.

Special attention was given to the issues related to Afghanistan. In this context, the Turkmen delegation told about the progress in the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) natural gas pipeline, the power transmission line and fiber-optic links on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) natural gas pipeline, and the railways from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

Following the negotiations, the participants adopted a joint statement of the ministerial meeting in C5+1 format.

