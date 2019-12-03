By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tehran will host Iran-Turkey joint economic commission meeting in the ICT field, Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the 25th BakuTel International Exhibition held on December 3.

Azari-Jahromi said that the delegation headed by a Turkish deputy minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications will visit Iran soon.

Furthermore, he said that Iranian companies have participated in BakuTel, adding that 14 Iranian companies involved in various fields, including IT services and start-ups, attended the event.

Touching upon Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations, he emphasized that the two countries enjoy high-level relations, adding the joint economic commission is active.

Azari-Jahromi expressed hope that Iranian companies, especially those companies in northeastern Iran which have more commonalities with Azerbaijan, will sign good contracts with the Azerbaijani partners.

Azari-Jahromi further informed the Iranian delegation will attend the Caspian Innovation Conference on December 4.

He said the Iranian government has put on the agenda developing cooperation in the ICT field and expressed hope for favorable results to be achieved.

Caspian Innovation Conference is an annual event of the Bakutel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, and year by year will cover different topics such as broadband connectivity, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, ICT based startups and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, cyber security readiness, etc.

The Conference will be organized under the theme “The Internet of Things: Cornerstone of Modern Society”. It will be focused on Internet of Things (IoT) development models, as well as the legal and regulatory framework for the deployment and usage of IoT solutions in various sectors such as infrastructure, industry and agriculture.

Organizers of the Caspian Innovation Conference 2019 will gather representatives of governments, regulators, mobile operators, global vendors and international organizations for the discussions to be held during the plenary sessions of the event.

