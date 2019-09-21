By Trend

The work is underway in Turkmenistan to develop a draft new version of the National Strategy of Turkmenistan on Climate Change, Trend reports referring to the local TV channel Altyn Asyr.

The development of this document is of international importance, including in the context of the upcoming UN Climate Change Summit Sept. 23 this year in New York, the report said.

Turkmenistan is one of the first UN member states to adopt the National Climate Change Strategy in 2012.

In recent years, the UN has adopted a number of important documents on global development, including the Strategy until 2030 and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Considering this, the preparation of a draft of the new edition of the National Strategy of Turkmenistan is underway.

Since the adoption of the previous National Strategy in this area, the relevant state structures of Turkmenistan have carried out a number of projects aimed at climate-friendly livelihoods in arid regions, energy efficiency and rational water use.

---

