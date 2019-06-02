By Trend
The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,023 rials.
|
Valyutalar
|
Iranian rials
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
53,079
|
CHF
|
42,011
|
SEK
|
4,423
|
NOK
|
4,798
|
DKK
|
6,282
|
INR
|
604
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
138,015
|
PKR
|
28,536
|
JPY
|
38,758
|
HKD
|
5,359
|
OMR
|
109,234
|
CAD
|
31,014
|
NZD
|
27,448
|
ZAR
|
2,882
|
TRY
|
7,194
|
RUB
|
644
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD
|
3,528
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
29,152
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
SGD
|
30,570
|
BDT
|
49,758
|
LKR
|
2,382
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR
|
37,551
|
LYD
|
30,209
|
CNY
|
6,083
|
MYR
|
10,051
|
THB
|
133,526
|
KRW
|
35,327
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
EUR
|
47,023
|
KZT
|
10,972
|
GEL
|
15,093
|
IDR
|
2,942
|
AFN
|
530
|
BYN
|
20,244
|
AZN
|
24,707
|
PHP
|
80,584
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 152,716 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,417 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 110,256 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 134,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-155,000 rials.
