By Trend

EU foreign ministers will meet with their counter-parts from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) for their annual meeting in this format, Trend reports citing the European Council.

Reportedly, the meeting will be followed by a working lunch, marking the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

Eastern Partnership is a Polish-Swedish initiative that originated in 2009 and is part of the European Neighborhood Policy, which includes the EU’s eastern neighbors. Program participants include Azerbaijan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus and Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz