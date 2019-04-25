By Trend

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 25, 2019 amounted to 379.73 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the exchange.

Compared to the morning session on April 24 (377.73 tenge / $ 1), the national currency fell by 2 tenge to the dollar.

KASE states that at the morning trading session the minimum rate was 379.42 tenge per dollar, the maximum - 380 tenge, the closing rate was 379.65 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in the dollar amounted to $28.120 million.

The number of transactions in currency transactions was 67.

In the exchange offices of the capital, the maximum selling rate of the American currency at 11:15 (GMT +6) is 380.5 tenge, Almaty - 381 tenge.

The official exchange rate of the National Bank on April 25 is 378.56 tenge per $1.

Note that the official exchange rate of the tenge to the US dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

