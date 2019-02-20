By Trend

Russian carmaker Avtovaz is negotiating the sales of its cars with Iran, Viktor Kladov, director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy of Russia’s state corporation Rostec, told reporters on the sidelines of the AERO INDIA 2019 exhibition, Trend reports via TASS news agency.



"Avtovaz has been assembling its cars in Egypt," he said. "Negotiations are underway with a number of other countries, such as Iran."

"I mean both the sales and the assembling," the Russian official added.

Export sales of the carmaker’s Lada brand grew by 57 percent, to 38,050 cars last year. Avtovaz Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Jan Ptacek said that the cars were sold in 34 countries, including Turkey, Tunisia, Chile and Cuba. For the first time in 2018, Lada Vesta became the leader in export sales (30 percent of sales), whereas previously it was Lada 4x4, he added.

Sales of Lada are mainly aimed at the CIS countries. Thus, 26,305 cars were sold in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Uzbekistan in 2018.

