Kazakhstan celebrates today its Independence Day, the national holiday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

On December 16, 1991 the Supreme Council adopted the Constitutional Law on Independence to declare that Republic of Kazakhstan is an independent, democratic and constitutional state. Besides, Kazakhstan has voluntarily renounced the use of nuclear weapons in its territory to declare Kazakhstan as the country free of nuclear weapons.

"The Independence Day is an epoch-making and the most important holiday for all Kazakhstanis," the Head of State said in his congratulatory speech on the eve of the national holiday.

"27 years ago we have made a fateful decision, we have embarked on the way of sovereign development and building the independent country," the President said.

"The era of independence unveiled boundless perspectives and unique opportunities for the development and growth. We have created an efficient system of state administration meeting modern global challenges. We have earned respect and confidence of the entire international community thanks to our shrewd and open policy," the Head of State stressed.

The Independence Day is widely marked with festive concerts and cultural events taking place the countrywide.

