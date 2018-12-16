By Trend

Turkish Air Force conducted airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Zap and Hakurk districts of northern Iraq, the General Staff of Turkey told Trend on Dec. 15.

According to the information, 7 terrorists were killed as part of the operation.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

