By Trend

The Institute of Seismology and Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched a national project to assess seismic risks, prevent and respond to potential earthquakes, Trend reports via the “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper.

The project is funded by the government and will be implemented by 2020. Within its framework, in particular, it is planned to conduct an assessment of the seismic stability of buildings and structures of Ashgabat.

According to the results of the research complex, a seismic zone of the capital will be compiled.

The information says that more than twenty digital stationary, dozens of autonomous, mobile seismic stations track the seismic activity in the territory of Turkmenistan. One of these mobile objects is installed in the Karakum desert near an artificial lake.

In 2017 national map-scheme of seismic zoning of the country was created, and new seismic intensity scale is currently in the works.

The participants of the joint project with UN, will analyze practices of specialized institutions of the CIS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz