Iran’s Ambassador in Moscow Mehdi Sanaei discussed latest developments in the Middle East, including Syrian and Yemen crises, with Russian president's special envoy, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Sanaei and Mikhail Bogdanov shared views on major regional developments.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry, situation in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon were among the topics discussed during the two officials’ meeting.

Iran and Russian share similar stances regarding fighting terrorism in the region, as they both oppose foreign interference in internal affairs of the regional states.

Iran and Syria along with Turkey are the guarantor states of the Astana peace process which have so far held 11 rounds of talks to solve the Syrian crisis.

In the case of Yemen, Moscow and Tehran are interested to end armed conflict and start of talks for political settlement of the issue.

