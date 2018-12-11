By Trend

The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with the Belgian Ambassador (with residence in Baku) Bert Schoofs, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides considered the possibility of organizing contacts between the president of Turkmenistan and the prime minister of Belgium in 2019 within multilateral formats, or during possible tours, the report said.

The issue of holding political consultations in Ashgabat in 2019 was discussed.

The Belgian ENEX Process Engineering SA company, which cooperates in the processing and chemical industry, telecommunications, and the introduction of environmentally friendly energy-saving technologies, has its official representative office in Ashgabat.

