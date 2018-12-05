By Trend

A three-day international exhibition of the import substitution production technologies kicked off Dec. 4 in Ashgabat.

The exhibition is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The event is aimed at expanding trade and economic relations, the formation and launch of projects to improve the competitiveness of the national economy, its production potential.

As part of the import substitution program in Turkmenistan, there are plans to build facilities for the production of construction, chemical, household and other products based on local raw materials.

Turkmenistan, according to a BP report, ranks fourth in terms of gas reserves and at this stage exports it to China and Iran. Turkmenistan is in the process of diversifying its economy.

---

