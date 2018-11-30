By Trend

Gas is an efficient low-cost solution for quick decarbonization in all areas, said Eurogas commenting on European Commission’s strategic long-term vision to achieve a climate neutral Europe by 2050 “A Clean Planet for All”.

“The European Commission’s strategic long-term vision to achieve a climate neutral Europe by 2050 “A Clean Planet for All” is a good opportunity to decide on solutions allowing swift progress on implementing the Paris Agreement. Gas is part of these solutions as it enables deep and immediate decarbonization,” said a message from Eurogas.

“Gas fuels are necessary in all seven strategic areas identified by the European Commission. As recognized in the Vision, higher ambition towards 2050 increases the opportunities for early emissions cuts. Gas provides such opportunities: it is an efficient low-cost solution for quick decarbonization in all areas - heating, power generation and transport, and it also reduces the long-term costs of decarbonisation” said Eurogas Secretary General Beate Raabe.

Eurogas believes that the combined potentials of natural, renewable and decarbonized gas will help to achieve climate ambitions in time and will benefit quality of life and the environment also in terms of cleaner air, comfort and choice.

“Moreover, gas enhances energy system efficiency and resilience. Gas – in all its forms – also helps to keep the cost of the energy transition low, thus making it socially acceptable for European citizens whilst modernizing the economy and strengthening the competitiveness of European industry. Natural gas has been a key factor in reducing EU emissions from energy use since 1990, and it still has a lot to offer. CO2-neutral renewable and decarbonized gases can play a crucial role in achieving the EU’s climate objectives to 2050 and beyond,” said the message.

Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors towards the EU institutions. Founded in 1990, Eurogas currently comprises 46 companies and associations from 22 countries.

