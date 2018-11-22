By Trend

A workshop dedicated to digital economy, organized by the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is being held in Ashgabat, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported.

Employees of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Education, the Central Bank, the State Statistics Committee, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are attending the event.

During the workshop, participants will review various aspects of the digital economy, including its business models, interaction with traditional economy.

The workshop will last until Nov. 23.

---

