By Leman Mammadova

For many years, Turkey and Russia have had close cooperation in the energy sector. Russian gas plays a crucial role to meet Turkey's energy needs. Turkey, the second largest gas importer from Russia, currently imports Russian gas via Trans-Balkan Pipeline through Ukraine and the Blue Stream pipeline which runs across the Black Sea.

After the crisis in Ukraine, Russia is eager to establish new energy routes in which Ukraine will not be a transit country to deliver its gas to European markets. One of these energy routes is the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which will be realized in the near future. This project will further strengthen Turkey's position as a center of important energy projects in the region.

The offshore area of the long-awaited Turkish Stream gas pipeline was launched on November 19, 2018. The opening ceremony was attended by the Turkish and Russian Presidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defined Turkish Stream as good example of an ability to stand up for one's own national interests which is constructive.

New gas pipeline project from Russia to Turkey was proposed by Putin for the first time in 2014. In the same year, Gazprom and Botash Corporations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to construct a gas pipeline running across the Black Sea to Turkey. After the crisis over the jet incident between countries in November 2015, negotiations with Turkey on Turkish Stream were suspended. In 2016, after an apology to Russia, the governments signed the Agreement on the Turkish Stream project. Next year, construction of the pipeline was launched near the Russian coast in the Black Sea.

The Turkish Stream project envisages transportation of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually by construction of two lines from the Russian port in Black Sea, Anapa, to Kiyikoy, the European part of Turkey, and then to the Greek border, Ipsala. The first line of the pipeline is intended to supply gas for the Turkish market, and the second - to the South and South-East European countries. The capacity of each line is 15.75 billion cubic meters. The first line of the pipeline will meet about 35 percent of Turkey's natural gas demand. Turkey has received 387 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia since 1987, having imported about 29 billion cubic meters last year.

The offshore part that is already completed is 930 km of 1,300 km total length pipeline.

The main reservoir of the pipeline will be natural gas produced in New Urengoy. As many as 12 trillion cubic meters of natural gas in New Urengoy constitutes 70 percent of the total reserves of Gazprom.

The project cost estimated at $ 7 billion. Gazprom will spend $ 3.2 billion in the current year on the Turkish Stream.

At present, the underground part of pipeline is not ready. The length of this area will be 180 km. The Turkish Stream is expected to be launched after examination in December 2019.

Meanwhile, the EU and the U.S. who are not satisfied with the Russian monopoly in the European energy market, are interested in the delivery of Turkmen gas to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz