By Trend

Starting from December 14, 2018, Kazakh SCAT Airlines will operate direct flights from Astana to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, the airline said in a message.

"Flights on the Astana-Dushanbe-Astana route will be carried out every Friday and Sunday on a comfortable Bombardier CRJ 200," SCAT Airlines noted.

The sale of tickets has already started - they can be purchased on the airline's website or in ticket sale agencies.

The message also reads that the opening of the new flight was made possible thanks to the work of the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan and SCAT Airlines within the framework of intergovernmental commissions on trade and economic cooperation and bilateral negotiations.

Presently, SCAT Airlines, which is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, operates passenger flights within Kazakhstan, as well as to Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Lithuania, China and Armenia.

The airline's fleet consists of 15 Boeing and 6 Bombardier aircraft. Annually SCAT Airlines opens up to 10 new flights, with an average increase in passenger traffic by 40 percent.

