By Kamila Aliyeva

Ukrainian company Farmak plans to invest $ 10 million in the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Farmak JSC Filya Zhebrovska and Uzbek Ambassador to Ukraine Alisher Abdualiyev agreed on the construction of a new pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan.

Farmak has been operating in Uzbekistan for more than 15 years. During this time, Farmak JSC became one of the leaders in this region, ranking fourth on the pharmaceutical market of Uzbekistan in terms of sales among corporations, and earned credibility among doctors and population of the republic. The company sells more than 120 medicines, including socially important ones.

Zhebrovska noted that in order to expand its export potential, Farmak is considering an investment project worth up to $10 million aimed at localizing production in the Republic of Uzbekistan, launching in-bulk production with gradual transition to full-cycle production, developing more technologically advanced products, in particular, radiopaque and biotechnological.

“We are ready to bring our positive experience in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Uzbekistan to provide the population with high-quality medicines,” she noted.

The Uzbek Ambassador said that the new production of Farmak will expand the range of medicines that are produced in Uzbekistan, reduce dependence on imported production and create a basis for further expansion of the pharmaceutical cluster.

Quality and innovation allowed Farmak JSC to be the leader of the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine since 2010. Farmak has 19 production lines with national GMP certification. As many as 14 production lines are certified by the European regulatory authorities. The pharmaceutical quality system has been introduced and is constantly being improved according to current GMP requirements and ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO22000 standards. Annually, the company passes approximately 15 national and international inspections and audits.

The company has five modern laboratories. The laboratory and technological R&D center is a research test ground for testing new and improving existing technologies of finished medical products. The laboratories are equipped with high-tech equipment produced by world-class manufacturers such as Glatt, SBM, Urlinski, Belimed, De Ditrich, Gea, Sartorius, Malvern Instruments and others.

