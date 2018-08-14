By Kamila Aliyeva

The first KFC restaurant in Uzbekistan will open in test mode in September 2018, the KFC press office in Russia said, podrobno.uz reported.

In an interview with the agency, the representative of the company also noted that Uzbekistan has a serious potential for business development and is one of the important regions for the expansion of KFC.

“Central Asia is one of the priority regions for the development of the KFC brand with a serious potential for expanding its business. Until the end of 2018, together with our partner, Food Chain, we plan to open several KFC restaurants in Tashkent, where all the main dishes, including biscuits, snacks, sandwiches, etc., will be presented,” the company said.

At the same time, according to the representative of the company, the price policy of KFC in Uzbekistan will be formed taking into account the dynamics and market conditions and various other factors in order to preserve the mass availability of food for consumers.

The company also stressed that KFC carefully approaches the selection of suppliers, focusing on the highest quality products, operational reliability, compliance with international standards of work.

“We are committed to the supply of chicken and locally produced vegetables and are now actively working with the local producer to build this process. As a safety net, we have the opportunity to import from Russia to ensure uninterrupted supply in full, which is necessary for the restaurant in Tashkent,” the company concluded.

KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in fried chicken. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, it is the world's second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald's, with almost 20,000 locations globally in 123 countries and territories as of December 2015. The chain is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, a restaurant company that also owns the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and WingStreet chains.

