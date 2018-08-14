By Trend

Iran's Defense Ministry on Monday unveiled a new homemade ballistic missile, which can "evade radars and hit targets with pinpoint accuracy," Tasnim news agency reported.

Defense Minister Amir Hatami unveiled the new generation of Fateh (Conqurer) missiles in a ceremony on Monday.

The new generation of Fateh, "an agile, radar-evading and tactical missile with pinpoint accuracy, has been fully designed by the local experts and successfully test-fired," he said.

Mass-production of the new missile will help Iran make major strides in boosting its defense capabilities and deterrent power, the general added.

The Iranian Armed Forces will never back off from plans to promote the missile industry and enhance the capabilities of homemade missiles, he said, adding that the foreign interference in Iran's defense capabilities and the attempts to cap Iran's missile power are unacceptable.

"Iran will never allow the outsiders to interfere in its domestic issues," he was quoted as saying.

The Islamic republic has rejected the U.S. calls for negotiations on Iran's defense power.

On Monday, the Iranian army's ground force exhibited the latest products developed in cooperation with the local knowledge-based companies.

