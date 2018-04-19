By Trend

Armenian law enforcement officers have detained 17 participants in the opposition rally outside the Government House in the capital city of Yerevan, the police spokesman informed TASS on April 19.

"A total of 17 participants in the rally were taken to police stations this morning," he said.

The first meeting of the country’s new government chaired by Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan will be held in Yerevan on Thursday. The opposition is holding protests outside the government buildings in the center of the Armenian capital to derail the meeting, which is expected to be held at 11:00 local time.

