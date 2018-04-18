By Trend

The Turkish Air Force continues operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in northern Iraq, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 18.

The antiterrorist operations are being conducted in the Zap district.

The Turkish Air Force destroyed three strongholds of the PKK terrorists as part of the operation on April 18, the message said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

