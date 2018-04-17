By Trend

The Islamic Republic’s incomes through export of oil and oil products (including crude oil, condensates, natural gas, natural gas liquids-NGL, petroleum products) has registered a considerable increase during the first 9 months of the last fiscal year, ended March 2018.

Tehran exported $46.370 billion worth of the products in the 9-month period (March 20-Dec. 20, 2017), the country’s central bank (CBI) said in a report April 15.

The figure indicates a rise by 16.3 percent compared to the value of exports of crude oil, condensates, natural gas, NGL and petroleum products in the same months of the preceding year ($39.877 billion).

Iran’s average oil and oil product exports stood at 2.291 million barrels per day in autumn 2017, 3.2 percent less compared to summer.

The country’s oil output stood at 3.836 million barrels per day in the same span of time, registering a fall by 0.8 percent less compared to the preceding season.

According to the report, over the Iranian calendar year to March 20, 2017, the country produced 3.761 million barrels per day, indicating a 16.4 percent growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile the country’s oil and oil product exports stood at 2.224 million barrels per day during the period, 41.3 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic has exported $55.752 billion worth of oil and oil products as well as natural gas during the Iranian fiscal year to March 2017.

