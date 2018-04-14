By Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, condemned the recent attack by the US and allies on the Arab country.

“Iran will still stand with Syria and its nation… we are sure that the violation will not weaken the will of the people of Syria in the fight against terrorism,” Rouhani told Bashar al-Assad on Monday, state media reported.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

In the meantime, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has termed the recent air strikes conducted by the Westerners on Syria as a “crime”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry through a statement has condemned the US-led attacks on Syria, saying Washington and its allies would bear responsibility for the consequences in the region and beyond.